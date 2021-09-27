Woman in custody after stabbing 13 year old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police (EPPD) have a woman in custody after stabbing a 13-year old child with a knife multiple times.

EPPD officials share that at 2 a.m. Monday morning, Detectives with Crimes Against Children went to an address along the 8500 block of Alameda to help Mission Valley Patrol Officers with the investigation.

According to police, their preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old woman, allegedly became upset after a 13-year old child told the woman she did not want to do something.

“The woman hit the child and stabbed the child multiple times,” EPPD officials shared. “Neighboring

residents held the woman for police.”

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say that the woman is facing an Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon charge.

EPPD officials added that, due to the relationship between the child and the suspect, the woman’s id will not be disclosed, as it could lead to the identification of the child victim. However, they add that once the suspect is formally charged, her identity will be released.

