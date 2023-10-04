EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified the woman killed in yesterday’s officer-involved shooting as 45-year-old Teresa Gomez.

Preliminary information says that a Las Cruces Police Department officer was on a bicycle patrol near the 1300 block of Burley Court when, about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, he made contact with Gomez who was driving a black 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer. At some point during the contact, the officer discharged at least one round that struck Gomez.

Gomez was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. The Las Cruces police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police established that 38-year-old Jesus Garcia, a passenger in the Mitsubishi Lancer, had misdemeanor and felony warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.



Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating the incident. Additional details are limited and cannot be shared publicly until witnesses are interviewed and investigators can process evidence.



The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. The task force collects evidence, conducts interviews and is responsible for investigating the incident. Findings from the investigation are forwarded to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.