Woman found dead in desert near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials have identified the woman found dead in Doña Ana County last week.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says that 34-year-old Caroline Frances Cherry, was found dead in the desert south of Las Cruces and west of Mesquite, in an area commonly referred to as the “Quarry,” on Friday, October 15, 2021 by a passer-by.

DASO officials add that Cherry was not from this area and authorities believe that she may have had ties with someone in Dona Ana and/or El Paso County.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Bo Nevarez at robertn@donaanacounty.org.

