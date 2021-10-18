Woman escapes alleged kidnapping in Mesilla Valley, found safe in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is back home after she was reportedly kidnapped early Sunday morning.

The Dona Ana County Sheriffs Office (DASO) received the call at around 4 a.m. Sunday, saying the alleged abductors took the woman from a home on Union Street in Mesilla Valley.

According to DASO, witnesses at that home then led authorities to another location on Savannah in La Mesa in search of those responsible, where a SWAT standoff ensued into the overnight hours. HSI and FBI were also called in.

Sheriff Kim Stewart tells KTSM the entire incident appears to be cartel related and a much larger operation.

The Sheriff says the 33-year-old woman was able to escape from her kidnappers and was found safe in El Paso.

Though no details were given, officials also confirmed that contraband was found inside the property.

Law enforcement officials add that a man and a woman were found at the home in La Mesa, and both are now facing first degree kidnapping charges.

As this is a developing story, look for updates throughout the day here on ktsm.com and in our later newscasts.

