EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a woman has died, days after a wreck in South Central El Paso.

EPPD investigators say the wreck happened Friday, July 2, shortly before midnight along the 7000 block of North Loop, at the intersection with Delta Drive.

30-year-old Nadine Ceballos was headed west on North Loop and attempting a turn onto Delta Drive, when the 2018 Nissan Altima she was driving was hit from behind by a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by 51-year-old Monica Carrizal Huereque.

According to police, Huereque was ejected from the Dodge and sustained life-threatening injuries; she died at a local hospital as a result of those injuries on July 4.

Ceballos suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

This is the city’s 39th traffic fatality, compared to 33 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.