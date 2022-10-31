EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso.

The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded.

An investigation conducted by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the El Paso Police Department, led to the arrest of 50- year old Sharon Ann Falk.

El Paso Police arrested Sharon Ann Falk on October 11, 2022, on a criminal warrant for arson and booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.