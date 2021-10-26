Woman arrested for pointing gun during family argument in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested an El Paso woman Monday for pointing a gun at a family member during an argument.

EPSCO deputies responded to a family violence call at the 3700 block of Gwendolyn Drive, in Montana Vista.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that a verbal argument escalated, allegedly leading to 31-year-old Cristal Michelle Alonso pointing a semi-automatic handgun at a family member.

According to EPCSO officials, during the confrontation a family member tried to disarm Alonso, causing the handgun to discharge.

There were no injuries from the firearm discharge.

Alonso was booked into the El Paso County Hail for aggravated assault (family violence) with a bond of $15,000.

