Woman arrested after crashing into East El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is arrested after an early morning crash involving a car and a home on the city’s eastside.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. this morning along the 2100 block of Robert Winn.

Officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center arrived to find a white 2020 Volkswagen, driven by 27-year-old Ashley Rae Turley, crashed into homeowner’s garage, causing extensive damage.

“The officers met with Turley, who displayed signs of impairment at the scene. The investigation determined Turley was more than two times over the legal limit. As a result, Turley was presented before Judge L. Estrada, who issued a one thousand dollar bail.” EPPD Release

Turley was uninjured in the crash and remained at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

