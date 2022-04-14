EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home.

EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along

the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street in Fabens, about an assault.

Their investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Barbara Gonzalez, had entered the home – without consent – and assaulted the victim. She then left the scene before deputies arrived.

A short time later, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Gonzalez’s vehicle at the 15800 block of North Loop Drive.

EPCSO officials say Gonzalez was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary of Habitation, as well as Driving While Intoxicated.

