Woman arrested after allegedly fleeing Texas DPS traffic stop into New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a two state chase that ended in Las Cruces.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, Wednesday, around 4 p.m., a Trooper with the Texas DPS tried to make a traffic stop on a tan Nissan Maxima for a traffic violation on IH-10, west near mile post 4.

The Trooper says the driver failed to stop, fleeing into New Mexico on I-10, then stopping near a mobile home park at Las Alturas Drive and Arroyo.

It was there that the DPS Trooper, along with officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were able to take custody of the driver with no further incident.

Law enforcement identified the female driver as 29 year old Santana Latoya Apodaca, of Las Cruces.

Apodaca was placed under arrest and transported to the Dona Ana County jail by the New Mexico State Police (NMSP). A male passenger also traveling with Apodaca, was identified and released on scene.

According to officials, Apodaca will be extradited to El Paso and charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

They add that no injuries were reported in this incident.

