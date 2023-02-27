EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is now behind bars after assaulting another woman with a bat and stealing her car in Horizon city.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Darrington in far East El Paso County on Friday Feb. 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m. and met with the victim who stated that the offender, 34-year-old Adriana Nava, assaulted her with a bat and stole her vehicle.

Nava was located inside the vehicle less than three miles away, at the 1000 block of Villa Seca Dr.

The vehicle was later released back to victim.

Nava was taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Jail for aggravated robbery with a $30,000 bond.