With school back in session, authorities remind drivers to slow down near schools

A school zone sign outside an Austin elementary school indicates cell phone use is prohibited and violators face fines up to $200. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautions drivers to slow down and stay alert on the roads now children are heading back to the classroom.

THe NHTSA offered the following tips:

School Bus Safety:

If you are driving, remember these simple rules:

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.

Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.

Bicycle Safety:

Always wear a correctly fitted helmet, and securely fasten the chin strap.

Ride in the same direction as traffic, and follow traffic signs and signals.

Stay in the bike lane whenever possible.

Never use electronics while riding – they are distracting.

Pedestrian Safety: