With love, from Pittsburgh: Donors buy coffee for El Paso, Dayton residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coffee Box patrons were surprised by some free coffee on Monday.

It was all thanks to a group of anonymous donors from Pittsburgh.

In a letter on the shop’s website, one donor wrote that in the wake of last year’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, someone from outside of Pittsburgh paid the community a small act of kindness by contacting an area coffee shop and paying for the entire day’s coffee orders.

Now, a group of over 30 donors has made equal donations to the Coffee Box in El Paso and a local shop in Dayton, Ohio.

The letter goes on to say: “While it is tragic that we are connected because of tragedy, I am hoping this small act connects us in a different way and provides a small respite from the grieving still going on in all of our cities.”