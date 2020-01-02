WinterFest in Downtown El Paso ends its 4th season on Jan. 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – You only have a few days left to check out WinterFest in Downtown El Paso.

The holiday event will end its fourth season on Sunday, Jan. 5.

WinterFest features a variety of winter holiday activities — including an outdoor ice-skating rink in the Arts Festival Plaza, and holiday-themed lights at the San Jacinto Plaza.

WinterFest is free to the public, but it costs $8 for adults to skate on the ice-skating rink and $5 for children under the ages of 5.

For a full list of activities, and other information, head on over to https://epwinterfest.com/.