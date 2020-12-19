Winter Wonderland at the County Coliseum

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A never-before-seen exhibit is coming to the El Paso County Coliseum.

A Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru, which runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 24., will feature scenes from Candyland, “Frozen” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as life-sized reindeer, an Old-Time Christmas Village, Santa’s Toy Shop, a Wonderland Forest and Santa!

Tickets are $50 and are available on universe.com. Use promo code EARLY for a $5 discount.

You can also monitor the Coliseum Facebook page for schedule updates at https://www.facebook.com/ElPasoColiseum.

All CDC and county public health guidelines will be followed to ensure public safety.

