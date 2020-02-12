Winter Weather Driving Conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Of course with this type of weather, you need to be cautious behind the wheel and aware of changing road conditions across the borderland.

If you have been outside today or even just from your own window you may have seen wind gusts, rain, hail, and even snow across El Paso.

This type of weather affects road conditions, and TxDot urges drivers to slow down when driving. They also say not to use cruise control on slick roads, and brake gently and slowly to avoid skidding.

TxDot just last week told KTSM how it treats the roads with salt and sand mix solution to prevent black ice.

Areas to look out for slick and icy roads include bridges, overpasses, and Transmountain road.

As of right now, TxDot reported their roads have been pre-treated the road and are sending crews up the mountain with sand. They will continue to monitor the conditions as the day goes by.

KTSM 9 News reporter Stephanie Shields asked TxDot how they decide when it come to closing Transmountain and they said that is typically a call that is made when they see that there is ice forming and the pre-treatment isn’t holding.

If you are planning on traveling to New Mexico this evening, N-MDot has also been sanding the roads and urges you to use extreme caution if you must travel.

TxDot urges you to stay indoors unless you must drive somewhere.

