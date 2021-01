NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico County Commissioner who is no stranger to stirring up controversy is at it again after attending the riot at the U.S. Capitol this week. Now there are calls for his removal because of what he said. "There's going to be blood running out of that building," which are the words Couy Griffin is not apologizing for. But he's getting a lot of backlash about it, even from fellow Republicans and a group who wants him to resign from his elected position.

"You wanna say that that was a mob," Griffin said in a Facebook video that's now been taken down. Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who also spearheads the Cowboys for Trump organization, talks about the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.