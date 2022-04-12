EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As high winds buffet the Borderland, this story will keep track of all weather-related closures, delays, outages and more.

City of El Paso: Landfill and Drop-Off Sites Closing Early Today Due to High Winds

1:20 p.m.: Environmental Services Department (ESD) will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and its five Citizen Collection Stations early today to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds.

The landfill and the five Citizen Collection Stations, or drop-off sites, will close at 2 p.m. as a precaution in the interest of public safety. Weather permitting, the landfill and the five Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours tomorrow. For more information, call (915) 212.6000

New Mexico DOT: NM 11 Deming Area- Road Closure

12:24 p.m.: NM 11 “Columbus Hwy” from Florida St. to Sunshine Rd. has areas of extremely poor visibility. Law Enforcement is currently CLOSING NM 11. Use caution in the area. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

New Mexico DOT

High wind warning in Hidalgo, Luna and Dona Ana Counties, visibility may be low due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Lincoln National Forest Moves to High Fire Danger Rating

The Lincoln National Forest has moved from a Moderate to High Fire Danger Rating. There are no fire restrictions at this time; however, forest visitors should always make sure all campfires are cool to the touch before leaving. Before each forest visit, always check for fire restrictions on the Lincoln National Forest Fire webpage.

Gadsden ISD

Due to the high winds forecasted this afternoon to be as high as 60mph, Gadsden ISD has canceled after-school buses and any activity buses usually operating after-school trips.

The cancellation was announced this morning and notification was made to all schools and to parents on the GISD Remind app.

