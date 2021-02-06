William Beaumont Army Medical Center beginning next phase in COVID-19 vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center announced it is administering COVID-19 vaccines to TRICARE beneficiaries and Department of Defense personnel in its next phase for immunizations.

The next phase includes health care providers and staff at the hospital but also opens the door for others.

Beneficiaries who work as frontline workers including educators, manufacturing personnel, DOD corrections staff, DOD postal staff, DODO public transit workers, commissary, food service, agricultural workers, emergency services and public safety personnel are eligible.

The vaccines will also be available to authorized seniors aged 65 and older, select 1 AD units, identified service members and units with personnel performing critical national capabilities.

The medical center is asking personnel who fall under those categories to reach out for an appointment on their website.

A news release from the hospital says the Pfizer vaccine is being administered with a two-dose series separated by 21 days. Those vaccinated will receive a vaccination record card.