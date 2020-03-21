Breaking News
Dona Ana County man tests positive for COVID-19

William Beaumont Army Medical Center announces changes to three medical clinics in response to COVID-19

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center has announced that the Rio Bravo Clinic, Desert Sage Medical Clinic, and East Bliss will close.

Starting on March 23, care will be redirected to open clinics and the providers at the three locations will move to the open clinics and continue to provide care via virtual health, officials said on Friday.

East Bliss will turn into a Viral Respiratory Evaluation Center (VREC).

Officials said VREC will further minimize chances for exposure to the COVID-19 in the community by providing a place where all patients in the WBAMC footprint with fever and respiratory symptoms who need face to face evaluation and care can receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

College basketball hurt by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "College basketball hurt by COVID-19"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

A lot of Las Cruces residents turned away as COVID-19 tests run out

Thumbnail for the video titled "A lot of Las Cruces residents turned away as COVID-19 tests run out"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local