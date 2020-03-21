William Beaumont Army Medical Center announces changes to three medical clinics in response to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center has announced that the Rio Bravo Clinic, Desert Sage Medical Clinic, and East Bliss will close.

Starting on March 23, care will be redirected to open clinics and the providers at the three locations will move to the open clinics and continue to provide care via virtual health, officials said on Friday.

East Bliss will turn into a Viral Respiratory Evaluation Center (VREC).

Officials said VREC will further minimize chances for exposure to the COVID-19 in the community by providing a place where all patients in the WBAMC footprint with fever and respiratory symptoms who need face to face evaluation and care can receive it.