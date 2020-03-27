Wife of fallen deputy Peter Herrera follows in husband’s footsteps and becomes detention officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The widow of a fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy has followed in her husband’s footsteps and has graduated from the El Paso County Detention Officer Academy.

Ashley Herrera graduated from the Academy on Friday, March 20. She applied to become a detention officer in honor of her late husband who was killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in March of 2019.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Peter Herrera was honored at a special ceremony in January 2020.

Deputy Peter Herrera was killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in 2019

114 other fallen officers from around the nation who were killed in the line of duty were also honored during that ceremony.

Back in January, Sheriff Richard Wiles told KTSM 9 News, “After her husband passed away, she wanted to follow in his footsteps. She applied and was accepted into the academy and she’s going through training right now.”

14 other cadets graduated from the Academy and were honored during a special ceremony. They were part of the class 20-1.