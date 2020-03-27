1  of  2
Breaking News
Parts of El Paso experience earthquake COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

Wife of fallen deputy Peter Herrera follows in husband’s footsteps and becomes detention officer

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The widow of a fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy has followed in her husband’s footsteps and has graduated from the El Paso County Detention Officer Academy.

Ashley Herrera graduated from the Academy on Friday, March 20. She applied to become a detention officer in honor of her late husband who was killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in March of 2019.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Peter Herrera was honored at a special ceremony in January 2020.

Deputy Peter Herrera was killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in 2019

114 other fallen officers from around the nation who were killed in the line of duty were also honored during that ceremony.

Back in January, Sheriff Richard Wiles told KTSM 9 News, “After her husband passed away, she wanted to follow in his footsteps. She applied and was accepted into the academy and she’s going through training right now.”

14 other cadets graduated from the Academy and were honored during a special ceremony. They were part of the class 20-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Online learning set to launch for EPISD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online learning set to launch for EPISD"

New El Paso COVID -19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "New El Paso COVID -19 cases"

Juarez trying to reduce overcrowding at shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez trying to reduce overcrowding at shelters"

Coronavirus affects on blood supply, gas prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus affects on blood supply, gas prices"

Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link