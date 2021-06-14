Widow of Darian Jarrott killed during traffic stop sues NM police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gabriella Jarrott filed suit against the New Mexico State Police on Thursday alleging the agency did not fully prepare her late husband to arrest a known drug trafficker.

Jarrot filed the suit in Santa Fe County County’s 1st Judicial Court complaining of wrongful death and loss of consortium in the death of her late husband Darian Jarrott.

She alleges New Mexico State Police supervisors were aware of how dangerous Omar Cueva, the man who police say shot and killed Jarrott, was and that they did not provide her husband with adequate backup.

“Working in cooperation with federal agents, NMSP planned an operation to arrest Cueva while in the act of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl pills,” the suit says. “NMSP and federal agents had the opportunity to arrest Cueva using multiple officers properly outfitted with tactical gear, K-9 units, armored vehicles and a medic.”

A state police spokesman said the agency generally does not comment on pending litigation.

“We will not be commenting on this litigation at this time,” he said.

This story will be updated.

