WIC modifies services during COVID-19 Pandemic

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Beginning next week the City of El Paso Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will close four and keep nine WIC Centers open. Along with the closures, WIC will modify service to a curbside system in order to limit direct contact, and practice social distancing.

According to WIC, its clinics in; Henderson, Canutillo, Montana Vista and San Elizario WIC centers will be closed due to low participation.

“It was a difficult decision to close some of our doors, but it was unavoidable,” said Angela Mora, Interim Assistant Public Health Director.

“We want those members of our community who may be adversely affected by the Stay Home, Work Safe orders to know that we are still here and more than willing to accept new applications for services,” Mora explained.

WIC told KTSM, it will inform participants via text message that due to COVID-19, participation processes have changed.

WIC staff explained they will call participants to schedule appointments to provide curbside service, and documentation will be filed electronically by the clients before their appointment.

Other modifications include certain substitutions that will be allowed for items on the list of WIC approved foods; for instance: eggs, texas WIC is lifting restrictions on brown, free-range, and organic eggs during this time, along with brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, canned fruits and vegetables

Anyone affected by the closing of the four centers will be directed to visit one of the following locations that will remain open:

Lee Trevino Center, 1840 Lee Trevino

Ysleta Center, 110 Candelaria

Sunrise Center, 8500 Dyer #54

North Loop Center, 8010 N. Loop

Pershing Center, 3707 Pershing

Fort Bliss Center, Building 51 Slater

Americas Center, 10039 North Loop

Westside Center, 5195 Mace

George Dieter Center, 1757 George Dieter #109-111