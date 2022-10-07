EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it.

Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in collaboration with the DEA El Paso Division and El Paso chamber in commemoration of Red Ribbon Week and remembering Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camerena.

The star is also shining red for Fire Prevention Week and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Red Ribbon week will be held from October 23 to October 31 and its the largest drug-prevention campaign aimed at teaching children about the dangers of drugs and to keep them from using illegal substances.

The Star Program is run by the Chamber and is lit nightly to celebrate accomplishments by individuals and organizations in the community.

