Why did the number of active COVID-19 cases drop overnight in El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in the area declined by over 26,000 overnight leaving some questions about why.

On Tuesday, the city reported there were 34,321 active cases in the region. This morning, the city reported 8,152 active cases.

The reason for the large dip is due to a switch in the period of days the health department considers a case to be active.

El Paso fire chief Mario D’Agostino said the region had been capturing cases within a 55-day period. Large cities in Texas are capturing active cases on a 28-day period, he added.

In other large cities, if a case goes past the period because someone needs medical attention, they’d still be determined active. But in cases where someone did not need critical medical attention outside of the 28-day period, those would be considered as recovered.

D’Agostino said El Paso would begin to implement the same reporting periods as those cities.

“This is trying to streamline the system and to make sure the community as well as everyone on the team here has their eyes on the proper data to make recommendations going forward,” D’Agostino said.