White supremacist propaganda hits all-time high, as violence against AAPI rises

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young’s Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Asian Americans, already worn down by a year of racist attacks fueled by the pandemic, are reeling but trying to find a path forward in the wake of the horrific shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Propaganda distribution by white supremacists was at an all-time high in 2020 and hate crimes against minorities are rising in 2021.

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism tracked the distribution of racist, antisemitic and anti-LGTBQ+ fliers, stickers, posters and banners by members of white supremacist and far-right groups.

Data from the annual report reveals that at least 30 known white supremacist groups were behind hate propaganda efforts last year, which affected 49 states in the U.S.

The ADL reports that Texas had the highest volume of hate propaganda in the U.S. in 2020.

According to ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map, three incidents where white supremacist propaganda from Patriot Front was found were reported in El Paso, one incident was reported in Las Cruces and one incident was reported in Van Horn.

“We’re concerned about this increase in white supremacist propaganda, especially since Patriot Front, a Texas-based organization, is responsible for much of it,” said Mark B. Toubin, ADL Southwest Regional Director. “White supremacists use these techniques to bolster recruitment and spread fear by targeting specific groups, including the Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as non-white immigrants. We’re watching this activity very closely.”

On Tuesday, eight people were killed at shootings that took place at spas in Atlanta. Six of the eight killed were Asian American women.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) have increased in the U.S. since COVID-19 reached the U.S.

STOP AAPI Hate reports it received 3,795 complaints over the last year, 68 percent of which were verbal harassment and 11 percent physical assault.

On Wednesday, the ADL released a joint statement in response to Tuesday’s attack against AAPI with Committee of 100, a nonprofit organization of prominent Chinese Americans in the U.S.

“Violence towards any minority group is not the answer. The anxiety and fear in the Asian American community is palpable, and we grieve with and support the millions of Chinese Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the U.S. who feel targeted,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “We commend Committee of 100 for their work in bringing this issue of anti-Asian hate to the forefront and we very much look forward to working with them hand in hand to help solve a crisis that many communities are facing.”

People can take free bystander intervention training online to help combat AAPI and xenophobic harrassment.

The one-hour interactive training is offered by Hollaback! and Asian American Advancing Justice (AAJC) and teaches five strategies for harassment intervention:

Distract Delegate Document Delay Direct

The training also includes techniques to prioritize safety while intervening.

To learn more, click here.