White Sands National Park tourism generates $26 million in economic benefits

by: Kelly Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: White Sands NP/NPS

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) — White Sands National Park tourism is pulling in $26 million dollars in economic benefits generating 309 jobs locally.

A new National Park Service Report shows that there were 415,000 visitors to White Sands National Park in 2020 and that they spent $22.5 million dollars in communities in the surrounding area. 

 “We have been excited to welcome our local communities back to White Sands National Park as a place to explore, discover and share the stories and the experiences it provides,” said Superintendent Marie Sauter. 

The visitor spending was mainly in lodging and supported more than 43,100 jobs. The second sector that had the greatest economic effects was restaurants and that supported more than 45,900 jobs. Lastly, was spending in retail which supported more than 14,300 jobs.

