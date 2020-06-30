White Sands National Park partially reopens, when and where can you go?

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park posted a plan on its website for phase reopening of the park starting this week.

Under the wing of National Park Service, White Sands is opening the doors for visitors under some constrictions.

According to the park’s website, you will be able to visit the dunes area and dunes drive, hiking trails and picnic areas.

Sledding will be permitted and sleds can be rented at the gift shop, which will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Restrooms will be open as well.

The park museum remains closed along with the access to the Sunset Stroll.

Visitors will be able to enjoy outdoor activities but are asked not to gather in large groups and make sure to follow the “leave no trace” principle, which asks to leave nature and wildlife untouched and clean after yourself.

