White Sands National Park featured in Lady Gaga’s latest music video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You’ll see a familiar site in the latest music video from Lady Gaga.

In Lady Gaga’s video for “911,” which was released Friday, the singer can be seen walking through the white sands of the park. There’s another shot where a man is seen carrying New Mexico’s yellow state flag, and a travel sign featuring New Mexico is seen toward the end of the video.

In an Instagram post about the video, Gaga said it was “very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”

Here’s another Instagram shot of the pop star during the video shoot.