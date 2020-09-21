White Sands National Park featured in Lady Gaga’s latest music video

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — You’ll see a familiar site in the latest music video from Lady Gaga.

In Lady Gaga’s video for “911,” which was released Friday, the singer can be seen walking through the white sands of the park. There’s another shot where a man is seen carrying New Mexico’s yellow state flag, and a travel sign featuring New Mexico is seen toward the end of the video.

In an Instagram post about the video, Gaga said it was “very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”

This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with “911”. Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth. Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.

Here’s another Instagram shot of the pop star during the video shoot.

