EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 61 dental students were welcomed into the Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s class of 2026 on Monday with a white coat ceremony.

Of the 61 new students at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, 34% are first-generation college students, and 61% speak more than one language.

More than a third of the class of 2026 comes from West Texas and the Texas border region, including 11 from El Paso. Three students are the first from New Mexico in school history.

According to TTUHSC, “In El Paso County, there’s only one dentist for every 4,840 residents, compared to the national average of one dentist for every 1,638.”

The ceremony was held at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso where students took an oath to acknowledge and reaffirm their choice.









Photo credit: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

