Where to see fireworks in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Several firework displays are happening around El Paso this weekend for the Fourth of July.

Several displays across the county include:

El Paso County 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. The County`s festivities at the lake will begin at 3 p.m. and includes food trucks, swimming, live music and fireworks.