Where to see fireworks in El Paso this weekend



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Several firework displays are happening around El Paso this weekend for the Fourth of July.

Several displays across the county include:

  • El Paso County 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. The County`s festivities at the lake will begin at 3 p.m. and includes food trucks, swimming, live music and fireworks.
  • Wet N Wild will have a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Western Play will have a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
  • Abundant Living Faith Center will have a fireworks display at both of its centers, at 10000 Valley Crest on the Eastside and 7100 N. Desert Blvd on the Westside. Those displays are expected to start at 9 p.m.
  • Fort Bliss will have its annual “Pop Goes The Fort fireworks” display at 9 p.m.

