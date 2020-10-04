EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While we generally celebrate tacos every day in El Paso, Sunday has been officially designated as National Taco Day.

You can get tacos just about anywhere in El Paso, but we wanted to celebrate the best tacos. Here are some picks from KTSM 9 News staff. Do you agree? Disagree? Drop me a line at pgarcia@ktsm.com to let us know other places that serve El Paso’s best tacos.

In no particular order, here’s where to get the best tacos in El Paso:

1. Taqueria El Cometa

One KTSM reporter said El Cometa was her top pick because of their tacos de bisteck, saying the meat is delicious and juicy. There’s also a salad bar where you can pick your toppings, including salsas, lime, guacamole and cucumber. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant has changed things up, so an employee serves you the toppings. Our reporter mentioned that the value is great too, as you’ll can get a lot of food for your money.

2. El Toro Bronco

One KTSM photographer praised the taste of the El Toro Bronco’s tacos. “The taste is just amazing. You can get a parrillada, and it comes with your choice of meat, papa asadas, chiles, queso fundido, charro beans — just delicious. And to top it off, their amazing agua frescas!”

Even better, you get lots of food for a reasonable price. There are a couple of locations across El Paso, and even one in Juarez.

3. Tacos Chinampa

If you don’t recognize this restaurant from its emphatically pronounced commercials, you’ll want to become familiar with them for their tacos ASAP. Not only will you get lots of food for your money — many combos come with a baked potato, plus grilled onions — the tacos standout for their delectable flavor.

4. Dominguez Mexican Food Restaurant

Dominguez Mexican Food Restaurant in East El Paso takes one reporter’s heart with its classic take on tacos. Simple, yet delicious. And the restaurant celebrates Taco Tuesdays with $1 tacos and $1.50 Tecate. For a quick, tasty way to enjoy tacos every week, check out Dominguez Mexican Food Restaurant.

5. Little Shack Seafood, Drinks and More

For fish tacos in El Paso, it’s hard to beat Little Shack. The seafood restaurant serves up fish soup, shrimp cocktail and red beers. But the fish tacos are the real highlight, with one Yelp reviewer describing them as “orgasmic.” Our favorite is the Baja tacos with not fish, but shrimp, bacon and chorizo.

While birria tacos are all the rage in other cities, they’re not exactly du jour in El Paso. The tacos are made up of shredded meat — usually beef in the United States and lamb or goat meat in Mexico — and are served with a consommé broth, usually filled with spices and cilantro. Where are your favorite spots to get a birria taco in El Paso?

