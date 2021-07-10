What’s the relationship between Spaceport America and Virgin Galatic?

This Sept. 8, 2016 photo made available by Virgin Galactic shows the company’s Spaceship Unity and Mothership Eve. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Unity will be released and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission will launch out of Spaceport America, which is owned and operated by the State of New Mexico.

According to Spaceport America, which is located near White Sands Missile Range in Southern New Mexico, Virgin Galatic has a 20-year lease to use its space launch area. Virgin Galactic moved into Spaceport America in 2019.

Virgin Galactic posted pictures of Spaceport America on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s launch.

The skies over @Spaceport_NM are ready. Soon our #Unity22 mission specialists will soar above New Mexico and see Earth from a whole new, spectacular point of view. Link in bio to watch the launch live this Sunday at 6amPT | 9amET | 2pmBST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. @NewMexico pic.twitter.com/Wzpkqw81qX — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 10, 2021

According to Spaceport America, Spaceport America will be closed during the launch days, but you’ll be ablt to watch the launch through a livestream.

.@Spaceport_NM is closed to the public during launch days. We will share @virgingalactic’s live stream on our website and social media pages and the cities of Las Cruces and T or C are hosting in-person watch parties. pic.twitter.com/8OqptxER3R — Spaceport America (@Spaceport_NM) July 9, 2021

In May, Virgin Galactic completed its first human spaceflight in two years, with founder Sir Richard Branson in attendance to watch the launch. On Sunday, Branson will be onboard the space flight, along with two pilots and three mission specialists.

