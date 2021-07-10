What’s the relationship between Spaceport America and Virgin Galatic?

This Sept. 8, 2016 photo made available by Virgin Galactic shows the company’s Spaceship Unity and Mothership Eve. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Unity will be released and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission will launch out of Spaceport America, which is owned and operated by the State of New Mexico.

According to Spaceport America, which is located near White Sands Missile Range in Southern New Mexico, Virgin Galatic has a 20-year lease to use its space launch area. Virgin Galactic moved into Spaceport America in 2019.

Virgin Galactic posted pictures of Spaceport America on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s launch.

According to Spaceport America, Spaceport America will be closed during the launch days, but you’ll be ablt to watch the launch through a livestream.

In May, Virgin Galactic completed its first human spaceflight in two years, with founder Sir Richard Branson in attendance to watch the launch. On Sunday, Branson will be onboard the space flight, along with two pilots and three mission specialists.

