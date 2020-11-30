What’s the best Christmas tree option: living, cut or artificial tree?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thanksgiving traditionally marks the day when many start decorating for Christmas or put up their Christmas tree.

Though this year may be different from holidays past, the same question faces those who have yet to put up a Christmas tree: what type of tree is best?

“We’ve had that question for many years, which is better to have: artificial, living tree or cut tree?” said Jeff Anderson, Dona Ana County Extension agricultural agent at New Mexico State University.

The answer? It depends. Here’s a look at three different options and considerations for each.

Living tree

A living tree is one that has been grown in a container and that can be planted after the holidays.

“I prefer living trees,” Anderson said. “If you can do a living tree, it’s better for the environment mainly because it will grow — it’ll provide oxygen as it grows. Trees take in carbon dioxide and they give off out oxygen.”

While this might be an environmentally friendly option, not everyone can accommodate a live tree, Anderson said.

“That’s all really great, but you gotta have a place to have a living tree, to take care of it and plant it out in your yard somewhere,” he said. “Or be at least able to donate it to a city, where it can be planted so that it can grow and provide benefits to mankind through oxygen and carbon sequestration.”

Other considerations include having enough time and water to care for the tree to ensure success, as well as the proper amount of space to grow the tree on one’s property.

Some good options for El Paso include Mondell pines and junipers, according to Eastside Discount Nursery.

Cut tree

A cut tree is one that you get directly from the forest or tree farm or one purchased at a tree lot. These types of trees are not intended to be replanted.

“Now, if you get a cut tree, that can be good too,” Anderson said, because at one point the tree was providing oxygen.

That, of course, stops once the tree is cut, but it can still be useful after the holidays.

“If you can get it ground up into mulch, that mulch can go back to benefiting plants in the ground,” said Anderson. “Those nutrients are returned to the soil, but then it takes a carbon source — either you’re going to use electricity somehow or generally fossil-based fuels are used — to grind up the Christmas tree. But the amount that’s used isn’t that much.”

Artificial tree

Artificial trees were developed in Germany in the 19th Century, though earlier versions appeared before then. Most artificial trees are made of PVC plastic, according to the University of Illinois Extension. The University of Illinois Extension said that PVC trees are fire-retardant but not fire-resistant and that 80 percent of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China.

Anderson said that while it takes a lot of energy to make an artificial tree, it might be a better option than the others.

“There can be a lot of pollution in the creation of that tree, but if you keep that tree for more than 20 years, its impact may not be as great,” Anderson said, adding that an ideal artificial tree would be made of recyclable materials.

Anderson said he has an artificial tree that he purchased 10 years ago that he still uses.

“If you buy a good quality artificial tree that looks really nice, and you’re pleased with it for the future and you live where you can’t accommodate a real tree, the longer you keep it, the better it’s going to be, environmentally wise, because you’re not disposing of it.”

