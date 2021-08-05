What’s next for Texas Democrats as second special session is announced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has just announced a second special session but democratic state lawmakers are still out of the state.

The second special session is set to begin this Saturday with an expanded agenda including the election bill that caused house democrats to flee the state at the start of the first special session, which ends Friday.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” said Governor Abbott. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

Abbott has vowed to call more sessions until Democratic representatives return from Washington, D.C.

We spoke with a local political analyst who says the Democrats don’t have many options to consider right now.

“At this point the Democrats can stay out of Texas, a little bit longer, but I think they’re going to be forced to have to come up with some sort of position on a concession because I think the Governor at this point controls really every card going into the to the next several weeks,” said Dr. Richard Pineda. who is the Director of Communication Studies at UTEP.

Agenda items for the second Special Session include bail reform, election integrity, federal relief appropriations, education, border security, social media censorship, article x funding, family violence prevention, youth sports, abortion-inducing drugs, thirteenth check, critical race theory, appropriations, primary elections, radioactive waste, employment, and state legislature.

To see the Governor’s proclamation click here.