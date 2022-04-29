EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas are partnering with Whataburger to collect non-perishable donations for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso on five game dates throughout the Chihuahuas 2022 campaign. The first date of the donation collection will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 30.

The Child Crisis Center needs household non-perishable items including mattress covers, bed sheets, comforters, and towels. In exchange for a donation, ticketed patrons will receive a coupon good for a free Whataburger, while supplies last! Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The remaining four game dates for donations are Fri., May 27, Sat., June 18, Fri., July 15 and Fri., August 5.

“It’s always an honor to work with Whataburger with the energy and passion they bring to serving our community and helping groups like the Child Crisis Center,” said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President & Chihuahuas General Manager.

In addition to the free coupon, fans are eligible to win Whataburger for a year with the purchase of a 50/50 Community Jackpot ticket, during any of the respective donation games. For each ticket purchased, each patron will receive an entry to win the grand prize. Jackpot buy-ins are five numbers for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 300 numbers for $100. A portion of the proceeds from the jackpot will benefit the Child Crisis Center.

For more information, visit childcrisiscenterofelpaso.org.

DONATION DATES:

Saturday, April 30 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 27 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 5 | Gates: 5:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:35 p.m.



