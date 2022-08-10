EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Whataburger is celebrating its 72nd anniversary and to celebrate, the brand has launched its first Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program in partnership with Boys & Girls Club of El Paso.

Whataburger’s employees—known as Family Members—will spread the pride, care and love they are known for with a community event, school supplies donation, and a $2,000 monetary donation to the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso to support youth educational opportunities.

This program is part of the company’s year-round signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education called Whataburger Feeding Student Success.

