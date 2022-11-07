EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Election Day on Tuesday, El Paso County wants to make the voting process as smooth as possible as there are several important races on the ballot.

After a small surge of voters on the last day of early voting on Friday, Nov. 4, Lisa Wise, the county elections administrator, expects an even larger number on Nov. 8.

“A lot of times, the thing to do is to wait until the last minute. We had a long line at Bassett at 7 p.m. Friday night. You know, even though we’ve been open for two weeks, so there are people who not only wait until the last minute who are election traditionalists and like to go out on Election Day.”

Concerns about safety were brought up after a confrontation between County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and a local political activist. However, Wise says there will be security across all polling sites to put voters at ease.

“We have some routes that Sheriff’s deputies are going to have. They’re going to drive around and just kind of monitor four or five sites throughout the day to make sure, one if there’s any issue there on-site to assist (and) two, if they’re not there within a relative close area so they can have a quick response time.”

A staffing shortage has been an issue with job sites across the nation including polling locations. Due to Covid-19 concerns some poll workers have called out but officials expect to be fully staffed come Election Day Tuesday.

“We have what’s called an extra board so the parties appoint these people for the elections so they work hard to get as many people as they can and we kind of fit in the holes if needed. So far, I think were OK. It still seems like we got enough people and some extras if needed to send to some of the busy sites.”

Among the races on the ballot are four El Paso City Council seats and bond initiatives from the city of El Paso and Canutillo and San Elizario school districts.

Voting locations open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

