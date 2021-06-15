What to know about EPISD graduation ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is hosting 12 outdoor ceremonies for graduates of the class of 2021.

Ceremonies began Tuesday and will continue until next week, according to a news release. And, the district will continue a decades-old tradition of having the El Paso High School graduation at R.R. Jones Stadium.

Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium will host most other celebrations due to its large capacity and ability to accommodate family of students.

“We are happy to be able to celebrate the accomplishment of the close to 5,000 EPISD graduates who sowed perseverance and grit through difficult times in order to reach this milestone,” said Vince Sheffield EPISD’s interim superintendent. “The ceremonies we have planned will match the level of excitement that exists for the future of these amazing graduates.”

Graduations will be livestreamed on www.episd.org/live.

Schedule of ceremonies:

Tuesday, June 15 at El Paso High School’s R.R. Jones Stadium

o 9 a.m.: Transmountain Early College High School

o 7 p.m.: El Paso High School

• Wednesday, June 16 at Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium

o 9 a.m.: College, Career & Technology Academy

o 7 p.m.: Chapin High School

• Thursday, June 17 at Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium

o 9 a.m.: Irvin High School

o 7 p.m.: Austin High School

• Friday, June 18 at Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium

o 9 a.m.: Burges High School

o 7 p.m.: Andress High School

• Saturday, June 19 at Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium

o 9 a.m.: Franklin High School

o 7 p.m.: Coronado High School

• Monday, June 21at Bowie High School’s Baty-Simmang Stadium

o 9 a.m.: Jefferson/Silva High School

o 7 p.m.: Bowie High School

