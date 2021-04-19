What to know about El Paso pool reopenings

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:
Diving into the Westside Natatorium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer is right around the corner and so are pool reopenings, according to the city of El Paso’s website.

Several indoor and outdoor public pools are set to reopen in May throughout the city. Just recently, the city opened eight recreational centers and several spray parks to serve the community.

Indoor pools are set to open on May 1 and outdoor pools are listed for reopening on May 31.

Here is a list of the pools scheduled for reopening and where to find them.

Indoor:

  • East Side Natatorium at The Beast – Off of Jason Crandall Drive
  • Marty Robbins Aquatic Center – 11600 Vista Del Sol Drive, El Paso, TX, 79936
  • Memorial Aquatic Center – 3521 Copper Avenue, El Paso, TX, 79930
  • West Side Natatorium – 8100 Independence Drive, El Paso, TX, 79907

Indoor pool operating hours are listed Tuesday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. In the evening, those pools will also be open between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Outdoor:

  • Grandview Aquatic Center – 3100 Jefferson Avenue, El Paso, TX, 79930
  • Pavo Real Aquatic Center – 110 Presa Place, El Paso, TX, 79907

Outdoor pool operating hours are listed Monday through Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And, on Weekends between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

