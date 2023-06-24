EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures continue to hit triple digits in the Borderland. With the extreme heat come more wildlife, like deer wandering down from the Franklin Mountains in search of four necessities: food, water, space and cover.

Urban wildlife biologist Lois Balin with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says they usually get more access to non-native foods once they are in residential areas.

“When they come down here, they have a choice of a lot of lush non-native food to forage on or ornamental plants that people plant in their gardens or in their yard and lots of grass, lush grass,” Balin said.

Wildlife should not be given food that is not native to them. If they gain access to items that are inedible, that could lead to health concerns, according to Balin.

“They could get into plastic and all kinds of trash. It could get wrapped up in their intestines or the glass and all kinds of things that people litter that could be very harmful to wildlife,” Balin said.

If an animal, like a deer are ever on your property, Balin says to never approach them. More contact with humans means they lose their fear and will come down from their home more often. Balin says this leaves them susceptible to car accidents and other potential dangers.

“We want to keep the wild animals wild and not feed them. Appreciate them. Enjoy them. Get your binoculars out. Get your cameras out. Enjoy the wildlife we have here in the El Paso region but don’t try to make friends with them,” Balin said.

