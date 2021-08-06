What the CDC’s eviction moratorium extension means for El Pasoans

The Texas Supreme Court has extended the state’s eviction diversion program, which helps tenants facing eviction — if their landlords agree to participate. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Congresswoman Veronica Escobar gathered with community leaders to discuss the extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the eviction moratorium was extended in areas where renters and landlords are living in ‘substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission.”

El Paso is now considered a substantial transmission area.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an order determining the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said this was a matter of public health.

“Members of Congress are afraid that the spread will be fueled by all of this by homelessness or forcing multiple families to live in one home because of homelessness, so we need to make sure that especially from a public health perspective, that we are protecting families and communities,” Escobar said.

Escobar was joined by representatives of El Paso Rent Help and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.

Legal experts said if El Pasoans face eviction because of the pandemic and their landlords won’t accept moratorium funds, they should seek legal representation.

This order will expire on October 3.