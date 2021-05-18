What happened at the Marathon Refinery on Tuesday morning?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dark cloud of smoke blotted out some of the El Paso sky on Tuesday morning, which came from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation Refinery in Central El Paso.

The sight caused concern among residents who asked what happened.

El Paso fire authorities confirmed there was an incident at the refinery but it was being managed internally.

A refinery spokeswoman said the incident was flaring, which they describe as a necessity due to operating conditions inside the refinery. The flares functioned properly and the refinery deployed air-monitoring resources in areas adjacent to the facility, she added.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ask if any reports or complaints have been submitted over the incident.

