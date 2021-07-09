What caused East El Paso road to cave in during recent rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following days of heavy rain in El Paso, residents living on Sam Snead Drive in East El Paso are dealing with holes and a caved-in street.

Residents told KTSM 9 News that their road was recently paved and appeared to be finished until the rain came.

“In four days the street was horrible,” said Lorena Rodriguez, who lives on Sam Snead. “It looked really nice, very wide, we had a nice surface. But everything started to go bad when it started to rain.”

El Paso Water said the project to improve drainage on the street was not completed. The road had only been paved when the rain came and storm drains had not yet been installed.

“The plan was pave the road so the residents have access and then come back and cut in the inlets and cut in the pilot channels afterward,” said Alan Shubert, vice president of Operations and Technical Services with El Paso Water. “We got as far as getting the road paved. So where the inlets hadn’t been installed, that subgrade washed into the culvert and the road subsided.”

Sam Snead resident Laura Pina Alba shared a video with KTSM that shows water pouring into a construction site farther up the road, close to Lee Trevino.

El Paso Water said they were in the middle of this project when the rain came and, as of Thursday, have brought in another contractor to assist to complete the project.

“We’ve had issues with the sewer and water services there as well because that project washed out in the middle of the project,” Shubert said. “We have a game plan that we’re putting together right now to try and get this thing done in the next couple of months and not terribly much longer.”

