EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many Borderland school districts begin the new school year on Monday, July 31.

As parents prepare to send their kids to the various campuses, districts want to put their minds at ease with the safety precautions they plan to take.

Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles said the Canutillo ISD police will be adding officers to their morning patrols. They will be watching high-traffic areas around the various campuses especially due to the ongoing construction of I-10.

“We provide additional members of our police department to go and help during those morning rush hours to help us facilitate traffic, to help us facilitate pedestrian traffic as well and make sure that people are abiding by the laws, abiding by the rules of school zones,” Reveles said.

Anthony ISD is increasing their building security at their three campuses. At Anthony Elementary School, they added a non-scalable chain-link fence with privacy mesh that was installed during the summer break. In addition to the fence, they will keep exterior doors locked at all times.

“You need an access card to be able to get in now. If you’re a visitor, which is typically the case of our parents, they need to ring the doorbell which people might be able to see it as a ring camera. It has a video camera that our secretaries can see. Our secretaries go ahead and ask them who they’re there to see and what their purpose is,” Anthony ISD spokesperson Adriana Candelaria said.

Socorro ISD will also have their police department on hand during school hours to enforce school zone safety. SISD police chief George Johnson does want to remind drivers to be aware of their surroundings with the start of school.

“The students will be back on the roadway. They’ll be crossing through the intersection. There might be even chances where the students might be going through the roadway away from the intersection, so they have to be just very careful and very vigilant when they’re driving in the school zones or in the school areas,” Johnson said.

