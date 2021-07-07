Wet weather brings mosquitoes and other pests, how to protect yourself

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With wet weather in the Borderland pest control services have been staying busy with more mosquitoes and other pests that come crawling after the rain.

Mosquitoes are not the only nuisance that bugs us, but pests like flying termites and roaches can make an appearance around our homes too, said Emily Cruz, branch manager with Truly Nolen Pest Control.

She explained flying termites can cause structural damage to homes if not noticed on time and roaches go after food so they can be seen hanging around trash our our kitchen cabinets.

To prevent these pests from creating damage Cruz suggested making sure your doors and windows are properly sealed and shut and that there are no cracks where they could get in.

The rain can often congregate in our backyards in pots or dents in the ground that will create the perfect environment for the mosquitos to breed.

“Eliminate any standing water, any pots or anything that has collected water with the rain in the past few days, you don’t want any standing water around the home,” Cruz advised.

Emergency medicine physician with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso Dr. Sarah Watkins explained mosquitoes can spread disease like the West Nile virus as well.

Those most at risk are elderly and small children, who should especially avoid mosquito bites, she said.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness that that shows no symptoms for most people ,but can cause headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to the CDC.

In fewer cases it can cause inflammation of the brain or meningitis.

Dr. Watkins said the best protection is staying away from standing water areas and wearing long clothes or putting bug repellent on uncovered skin.

She said citronella candles that are often advertised as effective against mosquitoes do not really help as much.

“Other than bug sprays like deep containing bug sprays, there is a natural product that’s been shown to be pretty effective and it’s oil of lemon eucalyptus,” she suggested, still adding that the most effective prevention from mosquito bites is staying indoors.

