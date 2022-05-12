EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s Drowning Prevention Week and summer is right around the corner. Wet and Wild Water World park dives right in on how you can take precautions when someone is drowning.

Executive Assistant and Lifeguard Instructor Emily Polinsky from Wet N’ Wild Water World says inexperienced swimmers – like a small child – should always have a designated water watcher.

Now that water parks will be opening up, she advises children to always wear a life vest but does not recommend blow arm floaties since they can easily come off.

“If they can’t swim or if they’re not a strong swimmer, you hook them up with a coast guard approved life vest and it will tell you on the life vest if it’s coast guard approved because those ones will have the best fit in the front. And make sure they’re secured whenever they’re playing any type of water, especially in lakes,” Polinski said.

Although close supervision is important, at-home rescue methods are helpful.

Operations Safety Manager Ryan Bowron at Wet N’ Wild Water World explains how and what an individual can do when they see somebody drowning.

“In an emergency situation it can be very frantic and you get a lot of adrenaline going and you can forget simple steps but doing something is better than doing nothing. The way we train our lifeguards here is if you don’t know, you go,” Bowron said.

When you see an individual drowning, they will have a lack of motion with their head back trying to keep their nose and mouth out of the water.

“A shepherd’s hook everyone should have one of these, again, it’s a valuable hook, grab a hold of the victim, you can use this on an active victim, or a passive victim to get them out of the water,” Bowron said.

Another safety device Bowron recommends is that everyone should have a life ring.

“Once the victim grabs a hold of the life ring, you would drag them in,” Bowron said.

Bowron says everyone that owns a pool should know at least basic CPR skills.

Once establishing an airway, 30 compressions with two breaths are performed on the adult. As for children and infants, it would be 15 compressions with two breaths.

Wet N’ Wild Water World has 93 trained lifeguards. However, they are always on the lookout for more, especially during the summer.

“If there is no breathing, we tilt their head to the side, we do 5 chest compressions, to force out any water that can be in there. Regardless if the person is a family member or not always have safety equipment. Such as gloves and a barrier mask,” Bowron said.

With the state of Texas having a shortage of lifeguards, you can apply for their next scheduled training schedule from May 13 through May 15. For more information on how to save a life when around water this summer head on over to Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso, Texas.

