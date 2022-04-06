EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United Way of El Paso County’s Young Leaders Society (YLS) and WestStar hosted their 11th Wine & Wisdom event with WestStar President and CEO, David Osborn.

It was held in the WestStar Tower where YLS members could network, hear David Osborn speak on the theme of leadership, and tour the executive floor of the building.

The Wine & Wisdom Speaker series connects young professionals in YLS with local leaders to learn and gain inspiration from the brightest minds in the community who are actively making a difference in El Paso and beyond.

Previous event speakers include former UTEP President, Dr. Diana Natalicio; Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, and more.