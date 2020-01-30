Western Tech celebrates 50 years in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Western Tech celebrated 50 years of being in El Paso yesterday.

When Western Tech first opened its doors, they offered students skills in advanced welding. Now the technical college is known for its programs in automotive technology and diesel mechanics.

“Over the last 5 decades Western Tech has grown into two campuses one on east, northeast, we are accredited college, multiple services to El Paso community and surrounding area and we’ve graduated over 30,000 students,” said Linda Cervantes Marketing Director of Western Tech.

The college also offers other degrees and certificates in other fields, and college officials say they are always looking for ways to expand in order to meet the needs of its students.