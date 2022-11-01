SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Western Playland, El Paso’s amusement park will have new owners starting in 2023 as current owner Patrick Thompson sold the park to Dallas-based company Traders Village. Thompson felt like he was reaching the age where it was time to say goodbye and pass it on to the new owners.

“I mean, years before when we would be approached, I just told them no not ready and so when we talked, and they were looking at El Paso anyway, so it just came as a perfect matchup for both of us.”

Traders Village does have several flea markets across Texas and felt that El Paso was the perfect market to expand. They will be able to bring in new projects to Western Playland using ideas from their other markets.

“It was a very unique business model there wasn’t really anything like you know the plan is to build out anywhere in that area so it was a unique special project.”

So far, Traders Village has plans to expand Western Playland by incorporating new food and drink options, vendor space, new rides for the park and concerts for the whole family to enjoy.

“Our intentions are pretty grand you know, not just the ride side but keeping with the family environment but just adding some stuff you know not just the rides but the event space where mom and dad can have a drink listen to some music while the kids safely ride the ride.”

Thompson has felt bittersweet about saying goodbye to the family business of over 60 years but looks back on the decades of memories with fondness.

“Appreciate everybody coming out and I’m glad we were able to make your kids happy but not only your kids but now were getting generations coming down here its grandparents bringing their kids or their grandkids and so were going to continue it on.”

Western Playland is currently closed for the winter season, but the new ownership will take over at the start of their opening season at the end of February.

